SATURDAY: Community litter pickup – everywhere!

West Seattle resident Christi came up with an idea for a community-wide cleanup beyond the usual site-specific group gatherings. She’s circulated the idea on social media but wanted to be sure WSB readers knew about it too:

Let’s clean up YOUR neighborhood! Do what you can, with what you have, where you are~

What: Neighborhood Litter pickup

When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 9-11 [or a time of your choosing]

Where: YOU CHOOSE!

This is a community litter pickup event. Everyone that wants to participate is encouraged to spend two hours on Saturday, Feb. 26 picking up litter in your neighborhood, a block up, a block over, or wherever you feel the need.

No time, but want to participate? Just clean up in front of your house and against the sidewalk. Maybe extend it to the older neighbor next door. Your neighborhood is already clean, but you want to participate? Select your favorite restaurant or shopping area, go to their parking lot and pick up litter there. I am sure the business owners and employees would be thrilled! Your street is good (not two hours worth of picking), but your route to work always breaks your heart? Pick there! Everyone wants to live in a clean community.

I do firmly suggest you only go to sidewalk neighborhoods. It’s pretty dangerous otherwise. Meeting a friend for coffee then? Great! Enjoy your coffee and then stroll and pick up litter in that area. Kids have events at that time? Pick up the ball field – I bet others would join you as you set an example of responsibility; especially younger siblings of those playing. Dog needs a walk? They will enjoy a stroll and a sniff here and there while you pick up litter.

WARNING: You will feel good and will feel so happy when you next drive through that area! You may even want to pick up litter again!