WEST SEATTLE ART: Danitra Hunter spotlighted at C & P Coffee

For a look at inspiring and charming art, go visit C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) before month’s end! This month, C & P tells us, the coffeehouse is featuring “West Seattle artist, author, and educator Danitra Hunter (whose) beloved character, Purrdie Burrdie, teaches children about self-love and positivity.” You don’t have to be a kid to appreciate those lessons. We’ve spotlighted the artist previously – here and here. C & P (which has outdoor and indoor seating) is open until 8 pm tonight.