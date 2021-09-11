HAPPENING NOW: Meet ‘Purrdie Burrdie’ author Danitra Hunter @ Paper Boat Booksellers’ second-anniversary celebration

(WSB photos)

Author/illustrator Danitra Hunter‘s “Purrdie Burrdie” character is meant to inspire you to love and believe in yourself. The publication of her first book is a manifestation of what that belief can help you accomplish. She is at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) all afternoon during the independent bookstore’s second-anniversary celebration – and tells us this is her first official event launching her book! She has coloring sheets for kids, too:

We first told you about Danitra and “Purrdie Burrdie” last year, when she was crowdfunding to get her book published. The campaign was a success – “I did it!” she enthused when we saw her today – and now her book’s available for purchase at Paper Boat, which is also a success, marking two years in business:

Co-proprietor Desirae Judy is there as are Paper Boat fans:

The shop is open today until 6 pm.