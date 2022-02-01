BIZNOTE: High-tech in Highland Park

Almost four months after we reported the closure of Morning Star Mini-Mart at 8th/Henderson in Highland Park, we know what’s moving in. Greene Information Systems is moving its headquarters there, from Georgetown. The company won’t be a tenant – its ownership bought the 4.200-square-foot, 75-year-old building and the 13,000-square-foot site it’s on. We contacted the company after seeing it named on preliminary site-plan documents in city files. According to Christian Castro, who responded to our inquiry on behalf of the company, the owners and many of the employees live in West Seattle. Greene IS serves as “outsourced IT” for more than 100 clients and is a Microsoft consultant. They’re doing interior renovations on the building to turn it into office space for their U.S. staff, which he said currently numbers about 17. At some point years down the road, the site has redevelopment potential, since it’s zoned for mixed-use that could have commercial space on the ground floor and residential above, but there are no near-term plans for that, he said. As for how soon Greene IS expects to move in – Castro said they’re estimating three to seven months but that’s dependent on how the city permitting process goes.