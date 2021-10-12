BIZNOTE: Morning Star Mini-Mart closing

Thanks for the tip: Highland Park’s Morning Star Mini-Mart (8855 9th SW) is closing. We stopped by this morning to confirm, and learned that Friday is the store’s last day. Its famous barbecue is no longer available – the equipment’s already dismantled. The store is closing because the property has been sold. The listing says it’s been up for sale for two months, asking price $1.5 million, and that a sale is pending. The 13,000-square-foot site is zoned for potential 4-story mixed-use; store staff has heard that “offices” are on the way, but no redevelopment permits are on file so far. The listing also notes the site’s held a store for more than 30 years.