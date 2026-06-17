VIDEO: Congratulations, Chief Sealth International High School Class of 2026!

That’s how the Chief Sealth International High School Class of 2026 ended their commencement ceremony at McCaw Hall downtown less than an hour ago, with tassel-turn speaker Satomi Giedeman shouting repeatedly, “Are you ready?” and the 320+ new grads affirming before turning their tassels and tossing their caps. McCaw Hall is filling in this year for Memorial Stadium, unavailable because of the rebuild. The dim light is the biggest difference; otherwise, the venue seemed to hold everyone comfortably. We have lots more video from the hour-plus ceremony, with student and staff speakers as well as welcomes from. CSIHS pincipal Hope Perry and first-year district superintendent Ben Shuldiner, but first, one more gaduatioh to cover!