TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Thursday notes

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, June 18, 2026. As detailed below, mostly regular schedules today – but tomorrow will see changes for the USA-Australia FIFA World Cup match in Seattle and the Juneteenth holiday.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Three days until summer’s officially arrival with the solstice moment at 1:24 this Sunday morning. Today’s forecast is for a sunny, breezy, high in the mid-70s. Sunrise was at 5:11 am (earliest of the year, staying there until Tuesday); sunset will be at 9:10 pm.

SCHOOL’S OUT

All West Seattle schools are now out, since Wednesday was the last day for Seattle Public Schools.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – Two boats today, as M/V Kitsap remains out for repairs. See the alert page for schedule links and any additional changes.

Metro buses – Regular schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Also regular schedule today – Summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays and Saturdays.

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners are home again today, 1:10 pm day game vs. the Orioles.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The city cameras’ updating-framegrab feature was back as of Wednesday morning, per a check of the SDOT map, so we’ve returned them to the morning lineup:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (25 mph speed limit):

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!