Alki Community Council, ‘Monsters of the American Cinema,’ more for your West Seattle Thursday

(It’s still Valentine’s Week! Wednesday photo by Stewart L.)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Patrice Lewis from We Speak Medicare (WSB sponsor) has free consultations at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) 11 am-12:30 pm – details in our calendar listing.

GOVERNOR’S PANDEMIC UPDATE: Gov. Jay Inslee will be joined by the state school superintendent and state health secretary at 2 pm for a pandemic update. You can watch the live stream here.

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: West Seattle High School‘s teams are in the district playoffs. Today the girls play Garfield at 3:30 pm at Bellevue College.

DISCOVER SEATTLE COLLEGES: 5:30-6:30 pm tonight, online, final presentation of this series – learn about social-sciences, humanities, and language studies at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and its sibling Seattle Colleges. Go here to get the link.

CONSIDERING LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8? Principal Q&A online tonight! 5:30 pm for prospective elementary families, 6:30 pm for middle school. Attendance info is in our calendar listing.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm meeting, online or in-person attendance options (Alki UCC, 6115 SW Hinds). Agenda includes an SPD update and the new ACC website.

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: Four more chances to see the world-premiere play at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), including 7:30 tonight. Read more about it here; buy your ticket(s) here.

There’s more on our calendar!