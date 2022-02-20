ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: How can they help?

The question of what to include on its new website led the Alki Community Council to a deeper discussion at its February meeting. We reported on the new website earlier in the week; among other features, it enables people to renew or initiate ACC membership, and ay the nominal annual dues. So why would people want to join – what’s in it for them? one attendee asked. There were no quick answers for that, aside from the fact that it’s a way to get involved in your community. The website, meantime, has infinite possibilities for being helpful, and many ideas were suggested – the volunteer who developed it, Debbie Girard, has already posted community event listings, for example, along with resource links, and is working on community spotlights. Should the website be more topical and newsy, with, for example, community safety/crime alerts? one person asked. That drew mixed reaction. The idea of promoting the Alki area drew more positive reaction. Whatever the direction, the point was made that it can’t all fall on the shoulders of one volunteer, so others will have to help. She’s working on a user manual to make that possible.

The ACC meeting (held in-person and online Thursday night) also got its usual SPD visit from the Southwest Precinct‘s night-shift Lt. David Terry. Attendees’ concerns were dominated by the perennial problems of reckless driving, even in the offseason, and Lt. Terry again explained that the department’s current staffing challenges rule out proactive patroling much of the time. They are “augmenting” – offering extra/overtime shifts to officers – just to be at minimum staffing many nights.

The Alki Community Council meets third Thursdays most months, 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) and online. Watch alkicommunitycouncil.org for updates.