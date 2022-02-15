ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: New place to find them online, as next meeting approaches

If you live, work, study, and/or play in the Alki area, and are interested in community involvement, the Alki Community Council is back on the web, at alkicommunitycouncil.org. The newly launched website is its first one at that address and it’s the work of a new infusion of volunteer involvement. It’s meant to be a central location for information including ACC meetings, which are most months on third Thursdays, so the next one is this week – Thursday, February 17th, at 7 pm. ACC has moved to “hybrid” meetings, so you can attend in person (at Alki UCC, 6115 SW Hinds) or online. On the new ACC site, you’ll also find links including Alki history, area resources, social media, and membership signup.