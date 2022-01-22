WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Shelter reopens at Veterans’ Center

The nighttime temperature is back into the 30s, so West Seattle’s only emergency shelter, at the Veterans’ Center in The Triangle, has reopened. From its operator Keith Hughes:

The overnight shelter is open, and will be each night this week, as well as the morning Warm-up Center. Warm-up hours are 7:30 – 11 am. Shelter opens at 5 pm, with hot meal at 6:30 pm. Check in for overnight closes at 10 pm. The Shelter is located at the American Legion Hall at 3618 SW Alaska St in West Seattle.

Volunteers and financial support remain needed and appreciated, as noted here.