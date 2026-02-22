WEEK AHEAD: Girl Scout cookie booths start Thursday

Thursday (February 26) is the first day you’ll see local Girl Scouts selling cookies inside/outside local stores, among other places. As always, the times and locations are listed on the Girl Scouts of Western Washington website – a quick check by zip code shows the earliest local booth on the schedule that day is Husky Deli (4721 California SW), starting at 3 pm Thursday; most other locations don’t start up that day until 4 pm. Look for your nearest location(s) by scrolling down this page to the search-by-zip-code box. Wondering which cookies are available this year? Look here – though you might not find all those cookies at all booths.