WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit sets the date for draft Environmental Impact Statement release

Just announced by Sound Transit – January 28th is the date it’ll take the next major step in planning the West Seattle to Ballard light-rail extensions – that’s the date ST will release the Draft Environmental Impact Statement. Here’s the announcement:

We are excited to announce the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions project will be available for a 90-day public review and comment period starting on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022! We will offer multiple ways to comment including online, at public meetings, by phone, and via email and mail. The Draft EIS comment period is an important milestone to provide input and help shape what this project looks like in your community. Your input is a key part of the process and will help the Sound Transit Board understand what is important to you as they consider which alternative to build.

After voters approved the ST3 ballot measure in 2016, the agency originally planned to release the DEIS last year, but it’s been delayed several times, most recently in October, when ST announced it would be out “in early 2022.” The current planned opening date for the West Seattle extension, 2032, is two years later than the original plan.