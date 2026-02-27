WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Resident sees them on video, wonders about others nearby

Sent by Alison in Upper Alki (Halleck vicinity):

This past Saturday night around 2 am, what looked like a lone coyote walked up Halleck in a straight line right in front of my house. The gait did not appear to be that of a dog.

Well, last night, around 10/11 the animal was back but brought a friend – what appeared to be a slightly smaller coyote and they were hunting – looking for an animal that I believe was a neighborhood cat.

Before the coyotes appear on my camera, what looks like a cat run downs the street.

I’d love to know if others in the area caught any activity on their cameras as well! A little scary as I had just taken my dog out shortly before this.