WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Resident sees them on video, wonders about others nearby

Sent by Alison in Upper Alki (Halleck vicinity):
This past Saturday night around 2 am, what looked like a lone coyote walked up Halleck in a straight line right in front of my house. The gait did not appear to be that of a dog.
Well, last night, around 10/11 the animal was back but brought a friend – what appeared to be a slightly smaller coyote and they were hunting – looking for an animal that I believe was a neighborhood cat.
Before the coyotes appear on my camera, what looks like a cat run downs the street.
I’d love to know if others in the area caught any activity on their cameras as well! A little scary as I had just taken my dog out shortly before this.
What should you do if you do see one nearby while you’re out, with or without dog? That’s part of what this fact sheet discusses in information about co-existing with coyotes. (In short, scare them away.)
