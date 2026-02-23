BIZNOTE: Alki Lumber about to move from future development site

Thanks for the tips! “We’re Moving Soon” banners like the one in our photo have gone up around the longtime Alki Lumber yard in The Triangle. So, readers asked, how soon is “soon”? The exact date isn’t finalized yet but “very” soon, Alki Lumber tells us, likely within weeks, with more details expected shortly. As we first reported four years ago, Alki Lumber is owned by Marine Lumber, sold by the Sweeney family after a century. Its new location is in South Park – 558 S. Kenyon. It’s been seven years since the Sweeneys announced they were studying options for their Triangle property’s future; they subsequently made plans for two buildings on what became known as the Sweeney Blocks, with hundreds of apartments.

(2021 rendering, with potential location for historic neon sign)

The projects finished going through Design Review in 2021 (as we reported here and here); some, but not all, major permits have since been issued.