Next step in Highland Park Way hill lane-conversion project: March 4 online meeting

Thanks to HPAC co-chair Kay Kirkpatrick for the tip. SDOT has scheduled an online public meeting March 4 for the most controversial West Seattle project on their drawing board, the plan to convert the outside downhill lane on the Highland Park Way hill to a multi-use path. The possibility of rechannelizing the hill – which was a busy detour route during the West Seattle Bridge closure – first came up in the 2010s, then went on hold in 2020, then turned up again in a city application for federal funding in 2022, and then moved onto the path toward finalization a year ago despite loud opposition. SDOT recently told WSB that construction is at least a year away; the department says it’ll have design updates at the March 4 meeting, which is scheduled to start at 5 pm, and will be at this Zoom link.
