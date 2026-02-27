FOLLOWUP: Security and other details for West Seattle’s planned RV / tiny home site Glassyard Commons

(‘Site plan’ from city permit filings for Glassyard Commons)

With less than a week to go until the community meeting about the plan for a 72-RV lot and 20 tiny houses in southeast West Seattle, to be called Glassyard Commons, we have more followup information resulting from our inquiries with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, working with LIHI, which will operate the site. From this “community engagement” document, here’s what the March 5 meeting is supposed to accomplish, and some followup points about the 7201 2nd SW plan:

At this community meeting, LIHI operations management, supportive services management, development, and community engagement staff will give a detailed presentation of the program and operations plans. Attendees will be able to ask questions and participate in discussion with LIHI staff members. LIHI staff will make their contact information available for community members who would like to be in touch about the RV Safe Lot/Tiny House Village’s development and programming on an ongoing basis. When Glassyard Commons opens, LIHI will hold a grand opening event. To continue building relationships with residents and business owners in the immediate neighborhood, the individuals who participated in the public community meeting will be invited to the grand opening. Further, in accordance with SMC 23.42.056, a Community Advisory Committee (CAC) for the RV Safe Lot/Tiny House Village will be formed. The CAC will be composed of five to ten neighbors, business owners, faith leaders, and community representatives who have submitted an application to become a member. … Serving as a liaison between the program and the community, the CAC will meet monthly. At these meetings, onsite management staff and case managers will give a report of the program’s events and outcomes. Participants are welcome to add meeting agenda items for discussion, ask questions and give feedback. These meetings will enable community members to develop a relationship with the onsite staff and provide a forum for direct communication. While CAC members are expected to be in attendance at every meeting and actively involved, all CAC meetings will be open to the public.

Camp Second Chance, the tiny-house village that LIHI operates on Myers Way, has long had a CAC but it went dormant for a while as participation lagged; it’s currently held online, 4 pm fourth Tuesdays (here are the most-recent minutes). Meantime, the same document includes these details: “The site will be staffed with 24/7 security, and there will be an onsite Shelter Operations Manager. Clients will have access to comprehensive case management and behavioral health as they work toward permanent housing, and they will be required to sign a code of conduct.” Meantime, we’ve requested a copy of LIHI’s $3 million contract for Glassyard Commons, which we’re told is still being finalized.

NEXT WEEK’S MEETING: As announced earlier this week:

Thursday, March 5th, 2026 at 5:30 PM

New Direction Missionary Baptist Church

755 S Homer St. [map], Georgetown

Church and street parking available

Though the name is similar, it’s a different church from the one announced as the new RV lot/tiny-house site’s “religious sponsor,” New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.