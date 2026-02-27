FOLLOWUP: SDOT finalizes plan for new sidewalks, walkways in Highland Park, with fewer blocks than previously proposed

SDOT says it’s finalized the plan for seven blocks of new sidewalks and walkways in Highland Park, five months after proposing which blocks would go into “conceptual design.” The orange lines above show the final decisions – which removed several blocks from last October’s proposal. Now a block of Cloverdale is removed, and the 8th and 7th sidewalks/walkways will end at Thistle instead of stretching north to Kenyon. City reps walked the area with local residents in May, to help determine where to improve walking routes with Seattle Transportation Levy money. See the final report here; it includes notes on other traffic-calming features, as well as this:

In most cases, sidewalk or walkway will be designed on one side of the street. Sidewalks and walkways may be constructed from a variety of materials including paint, asphalt, concrete and barriers. Specific design treatments are decided based on factors including the space available on the street, drainage needs, existing infrastructure, impacts to parking, slopes, and estimated construction costs. Projects will be in construction between 2026 and 2029.