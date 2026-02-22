READER REPORT: Little Prague returns to Morgan Junction

Thanks to Alan for the photos and the report that Little Prague Bakery has reappeared at 6045 California SW:

I just wanted to give you a heads up that the Little Prague European bakery is back open for business. I spoke with one of the employees there … and they reopened today. They had some pastries out, and I don’t want to overwhelm her, but I definitely want some foot traffic for her.

She said they’re not back up to full speed yet, but they hope to be in the next few days … it’s exciting to have them back in the neighborhood.