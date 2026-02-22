West Seattle, Washington

22 Sunday

READER REPORT: Little Prague returns to Morgan Junction

February 22, 2026 2:16 pm
|      1 COMMENT
Thanks to Alan for the photos and the report that Little Prague Bakery has reappeared at 6045 California SW:

I just wanted to give you a heads up that the Little Prague European bakery is back open for business. I spoke with one of the employees there … and they reopened today. They had some pastries out, and I don’t want to overwhelm her, but I definitely want some foot traffic for her.

She said they’re not back up to full speed yet, but they hope to be in the next few days … it’s exciting to have them back in the neighborhood.

Little Prague was in the space for years; then The Home Skillit moved in for a very short time late last year.

1 Reply to "READER REPORT: Little Prague returns to Morgan Junction"

  • Ve February 22, 2026 (2:19 pm)
    That’s greatHope they do good

