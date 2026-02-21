VIDEO, PHOTOS: Welcoming the new year at West Seattle’s Vietnamese Cultural Center

Story, photos, and video by Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

This afternoon, community members gathered at West Seattle’s Vietnamese Cultural Center to celebrate Tết Nguyên Đán, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year. The event was hosted by the Trần Hưng Đạo foundation, the nonprofit group that operates the center.

To start off the event, the crowd was called to attention, with an explanation that 2026 is the Year of the Fire Horse, thought to represent energy, vitality, grace, and free spirit, and hopes tthat the horse would “bring you into the joyous year ahead. … May this year find you abound in good health and your family be blessed with luck, love, and prosperity!”

Then came a flag ceremony carried out by Vietnamese military veterans, raising the flag of South Vietnam and singing its anthem, followed by a salute to the U.S. flag, and a moment of silence to honor the fallen U.S. and Vietnamese service members from the Vietnam War.

After the conclusion of the ceremony, onlookers were invited to watch a lion dance performed by Vovinam Burien.

Appearances were made by two city councilmembers, Seattle’s Rob Saka and Tukwila’s Jane Ho, who provided short speeches and expressions of gratitude for being invited to the celebration.

(Center director Lee Bui with Councilmember Rob Saka)

Councilmember Saka – representing District 1 including West Seattle, South Park, SODO, Pioneer Square and Georgetown – took to the microphone first. He extended congratulations to fellow Councilmember Ho in light of her recent election, and added that as one of the few local elected officials of Vietnamese ancestry, her representation matters. He continued thanking volunteers from the foundation, including for their support of unhoused neighbors in the community.

Ho, a graduate of West Seattle High School and a newly elected member of the Tukwila City Council, followed. She affirmed Saka’s notion of representation by adding that it was an honor to be representing the Vietnamese community. She thanked the Bui family – center director Lee Bui and his daughter Lynda Bui – for enabling her to celebrate the Lunar New Year this afternoon.

At the conclusion of the speeches, attendees were invited to eat and socialize. An array of food was served outside, with some portions placed on the indoor altar to be shared with the ancestors.

Other aspects of the traditional altar were incense, flowers, fruit, as well as the five-color flag representing the five fundamental elements of the universe. Music ensued and some participants opted to sing karaoke while others ate. Celebrations were somewhat rushed this year, however, because of continuous rain.

Eventually, the center will have an indoor space in a building under construction on the property along SW Orchard west of Delridge Way. Lynda Bui said the building would serve as a retail front, with living spaces as well as a hall to support the cultural center. However, construction is currently on hold.

The Trần Hưng Đạo foundation’s next community event at the Vietnamese Cultural Center will honor the Trung Sisters on March 14. The sisters were integral in “raising an army to fight colonial oppression, earning them a place in history,” according to the Vietnamese Cultural Center website.