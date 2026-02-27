AT CITY HALL: Councilmember Rob Saka’s chief of staff Elaine Ikoma Ko leaving

The only member of District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka‘s staff who’s been there since he took office two years ago is leaving. But Chief of Staff Elaine Ikoma Ko – who’s been his representative at so many community events (among other duties) over those two years – says this was always the plan. She sent us the farewell note she sent to city colleagues:

Dear colleagues,

I have completed the two-year term I agreed to with Councilmember Saka. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve and for our outstanding D1 team and colleagues who supported and partnered with me along the way.

Although I’m retiring, again, I will remain engaged in the community and continue supporting the important work happening in D1 as a resident and neighbor.

Let me be clear: this transition was planned from the start when I joined two years ago. There is no drama and no backstory. It has been a privilege to work alongside Councilmember Saka, and I remain one of his strongest supporters in the work he does every day for the people of D1 and the entire city.

All my best,

Elaine