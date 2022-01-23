West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: From bay to branches

January 23, 2022 4:54 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

Thanks to everyone who’s sent photos enabling us to publish another Sunday bird gallery! Above, Stewart L. spotted a flotilla of waterfowl in Elliott Bay. Below, Tom Tulin caught a lone duck ready to take the plunge at Lincoln Park:

Matthew Olson photographed a Belted Kingfisher keeping a lookout onshore:

Moving inland, two Northern Flickers, courtesy of Chi K Photography:

From Trileigh Tucker, a Townsend’s Warbler and Yellow-rumped Warbler:

Three divergent perspectives of Anna’s Hummingbirds feeding – photographed by Bandit, sipping from rosemary:

Jon Anderson, with an aerial view:

And Jerry Simmons, in silhouette:

Theresa Arbow-O’Connor‘s resident Steller’s Jay struck a pose:

And we conclude with an honorary guest, though photographed outside West Seattle, in Seward ParkBette Horishige is a fan of the bird galleries and sent in this Pileated Woodpecker

We appreciate all the photos, from birds to breaking news and beyond – westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to send something non-urgent – thank you!

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: From bay to branches"

  • Kathy January 23, 2022 (5:12 pm)
    Reply

    Wonderful as always! The Kingfisher is especially stunning. Thank you!

  • Karen January 23, 2022 (5:40 pm)
    Reply

    THANK YOU!!

