WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: From bay to branches

Thanks to everyone who’s sent photos enabling us to publish another Sunday bird gallery! Above, Stewart L. spotted a flotilla of waterfowl in Elliott Bay. Below, Tom Tulin caught a lone duck ready to take the plunge at Lincoln Park:

Matthew Olson photographed a Belted Kingfisher keeping a lookout onshore:

Moving inland, two Northern Flickers, courtesy of Chi K Photography:

From Trileigh Tucker, a Townsend’s Warbler and Yellow-rumped Warbler:

Three divergent perspectives of Anna’s Hummingbirds feeding – photographed by Bandit, sipping from rosemary:

Jon Anderson, with an aerial view:

And Jerry Simmons, in silhouette:

Theresa Arbow-O’Connor‘s resident Steller’s Jay struck a pose:

And we conclude with an honorary guest, though photographed outside West Seattle, in Seward Park – Bette Horishige is a fan of the bird galleries and sent in this Pileated Woodpecker

We appreciate all the photos, from birds to breaking news and beyond – westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to send something non-urgent – thank you!