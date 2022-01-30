West Seattle, Washington

30 Sunday

48℉

UPDATE: Large respoonse, small fire in east Admiral

January 30, 2022 2:27 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

(Added: WSB photo)

2:27 PM: A large “fire in building” response is arriving at 36th/Lander [map]. Updates to come.

2:31 PM: Firefighters just told dispatch the fire, in a residence, is under control.

2:34 PM: Some kind of “paper or plastic on the kitchen counter” is what was believed to be burning, firefighters reported. They’re downsizing the response. We’re en route to try to find out more in person.

2:56 PM: The incident commander told us at the scene that “malfunctioning equipment” in the kitchen is what caught fire. No one was home at the time, so no injuries. Damage was described as “minor.”

1 Reply to "UPDATE: Large respoonse, small fire in east Admiral"

  Andee January 30, 2022 (2:51 pm)
    Reply

    I live right near there and noticed all the fire tracks. Of course went straight to your blog and you guys had already posted what was going on! Love you guys and how you serve our community!

