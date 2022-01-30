UPDATE: Large respoonse, small fire in east Admiral

(Added: WSB photo)

2:27 PM: A large “fire in building” response is arriving at 36th/Lander [map]. Updates to come.

2:31 PM: Firefighters just told dispatch the fire, in a residence, is under control.

2:34 PM: Some kind of “paper or plastic on the kitchen counter” is what was believed to be burning, firefighters reported. They’re downsizing the response. We’re en route to try to find out more in person.

2:56 PM: The incident commander told us at the scene that “malfunctioning equipment” in the kitchen is what caught fire. No one was home at the time, so no injuries. Damage was described as “minor.”