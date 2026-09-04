WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Junction law-enforcement response; Gatewood car theft; bike dumped

JUNCTION LAW-ENFORCEMENT RESPONSE: We’re still working on this one, but thanks for all the tips on a law-enforcement response at 41st/Alaska this past hour-plus. Unmarked vehicles and nothing in the radio traffic we are able to monitor. One passerby says they were told it was an arrest of a “violent offender” and it apparently wasn’t ICE as they said they weren’t immigration officers, and they weren’t masked. SFD treated a person at the scene for a “minor injury.” We’ll add anything more we find out.
GATEWOOD CAR THEFT: First, a resident near 41st/Austin sent this photo of an “awkwardly parked” Hyundai Elantra with tampered ignition:
Then, while we were writing this, we heard police dispatched, and were told it was taken from in front of the owner’s house a few blocks away. So a reunion is imminent
DUMPED BIKE: Recognize this bike?
Sometime yesterday afternoon someone dumped a child’s bike on our street. It looks like it was loved by the person who owned it and would love to see it make its way back to them.
There are stickers on the other side that would help the owner identify it as well as a unique handlebar bell. The current location is near the Lowman Beach area. If someone can correctly identify it, I can store it safely until they can pick it up.
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