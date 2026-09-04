WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Junction law-enforcement response; Gatewood car theft; bike dumped

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

JUNCTION LAW-ENFORCEMENT RESPONSE: We’re still working on this one, but thanks for all the tips on a law-enforcement response at 41st/Alaska this past hour-plus. Unmarked vehicles and nothing in the radio traffic we are able to monitor. One passerby says they were told it was an arrest of a “violent offender” and it apparently wasn’t ICE as they said they weren’t immigration officers, and they weren’t masked. SFD treated a person at the scene for a “minor injury.” We’ll add anything more we find out.

GATEWOOD CAR THEFT: First, a resident near 41st/Austin sent this photo of an “awkwardly parked” Hyundai Elantra with tampered ignition:

Then, while we were writing this, we heard police dispatched, and were told it was taken from in front of the owner’s house a few blocks away. So a reunion is imminent

DUMPED BIKE: Recognize this bike?