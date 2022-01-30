West Seattle, Washington

31 Monday

42℉

PREVIEW: District 1 Community Network talks public safety Wednesday

January 30, 2022 8:11 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Neighborhoods | West Seattle news

With February almost here, a new round of community meetings is about to begin. On Wednesday night (February 2nd), neighborhood advocates and organization reps from West Seattle and South Park gather online at 7 pm for the February meeting of the District 1 Community Network. The agenda is still being finalized but one centerpiece topic is public safety – particularly the status of alternative programs. All are welcome to attend; video and call-in info is in our calendar listing. (Here’s our report on last month’s D1CN meeting.)

Share This

No Replies to "PREVIEW: District 1 Community Network talks public safety Wednesday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.