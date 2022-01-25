PANDEMIC UPDATES: Local check-in #28, 1/25/2022

Our weekly look at countywide and West Seattle numbers from Public Health-Seattle & King County has moved to Tuesdays for now, given the frequency of Monday holidays in the winter, so here’s what’s happened since last Tuesday:

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS (through today):

*319,373 cases – 30,565 more than our last check one week ago (12,140 total in West Seattle, up 1,299)

*10,645 hospitalizations – 371 more than one week ago (305 total from West Seattle, up 13)

*2,299 people have died – 53 more than the previous update (81 total in West Seattle, up 1)

TRENDS

The number of new cases over the past week countywide was 3/4 the number of the previous week … the number of new hospitalizations was down too … the number of deaths was slightly higher … The West Seattle case, hospitalization, and death increases were all lower than the previous week.

VACCINATION RATE

83.1% of King County residents 5+ have completed their vaccine series – up .3% from one week ago.

By West Seattle zip code – note that these numbers are NOT available as 5+, so they reflect the percentage of 12+ population:

98106 – 89.2% completed series (54.7% of them have been boosted)

98116 – 92.1% completed series (67.1% of them have been boosted)

98126 – 83.8% completed series (62.3% of them have been boosted)

98136 – 93.6% completed series (70% of them have been boosted)

98146 – 84.3% completed series (51.2% of them have been boosted)

(Find more COVID-related King County stats here.)

GETTING TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE

-The city-sponsored, UW Medicine-run West Seattle testing site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) is open Mondays-Saturdays, limiting testing to symptomatic and exposed people. Appointments can be made here (if you find an opening).

–Curative continues operating two West Seattle testing locations – at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) and at Summit Atlas School (9601 35th SW)

For Seattle Public Schools students, staff, and families, a walk-in testing site is open 4-8 pm weekdays at Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon).

GETTING VACCINATED IN WEST SEATTLE

The city-run vaccination hub at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) continues Friday and Saturday operations; here‘s where to look for an appointment. Pliable‘s next Sunday clinic (same location) is this weekend (January 30th).