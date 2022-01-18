PANDEMIC UPDATES: Local check-in #27, 1/18/2022

One more COVID-19 update tonight – our one-day-delayed weekly look at countywide and West Seattle numbers from Public Health-Seattle & King County, which did not update on the holiday:

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS (through today):

*288,808 cases – 40,033 more than our last check 8 days ago (10,841 total in West Seattle, up 1,596)

*10,274 hospitalizations – 524 more than eight days ago (292 total from West Seattle, up 15)

*2,246 people have died – 50 more than the previous update (80 total in West Seattle, up 3)

TREND

The West Seattle case total averages out to just under 200 per day, compared to 190 per day in last week’s update

VACCINATION RATE

82.8% of King County residents 5+ have completed their vaccine series – up .4% from one week ago.

By West Seattle zip code – note that these numbers are still NOT available as 5+, so they reflect the percentage of 12+ population:

98106 – 88.9% completed series (52.1% of them have been boosted)

98116 – 92% completed series (64.7% of them have been boosted)

98126 – 83.7% completed series (60% of them have been boosted)

98136 – 93.5% completed series (67.9% of them have been boosted)

98146 – 84% completed series (48.6% of them have been boosted)

(Find more COVID-related King County stats here.)

GETTING TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE

-The city-sponsored, UW Medicine-run West Seattle testing site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) is limiting testing to symptomatic/exposed people. Appointments can be made here (if you find an opening).

–Curative continues operating two West Seattle testing locations – at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) and at Summit Atlas School (9601 35th SW)

GETTING VACCINATED IN WEST SEATTLE

The city-run vaccination hub at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) continues Friday and Saturday operations; here’s where to look for an appointment. Pliable‘s Sunday clinics (same location) are on hiatus until January 30th. Pop-up clinics continue, including one for Seattle Public Schools students tomorrow at Denny IMS.

P.S. If you missed it, SPS published its weekly case-numbers update Monday despite the holiday, so we had the local breakouts last night.