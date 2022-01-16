Lowman Beach update and more @ Morgan Community Association’s quarterly meeting

Thanks to Mike Munson for that photo from the north end of Lowman Beach Park, where the seawall removal/shoreline restoration project continues. A short project update is one of the items on the agenda for the Morgan Community Association‘s next quarterly meeting, this Wednesday (January 19th), online at 7 pm. MoCA will also talk about the Morgan Junction Park expansion site and forming a committee to talk about what can be done with the site between (upcoming) contamination cleanup and (future) park development. Also on the agenda, the new owner of one of Morgan Junction’s major mixed-use buildings, Ivy Court. See the full agenda here or below:

Information for attending the meeting by video or phone is in the agenda and also in our calendar listing.