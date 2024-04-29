FOLLOWUP: Work continues at Lincoln Park South Play Area

Thanks to Mike Munson for the photos. In case you’ve been wondering, work continues on the Lincoln Park South Play Area project, almost seven years after the previous play structure was closed for safety concerns. Contractor L.W. Sundstrom recently concluded work on the Westcrest Park Play Area – bundled with this one for bidding – and Seattle Parks said they would then move on to focus on this.

When last we asked Parks about Lincoln Park South, spokesperson Karen O’Connor said, “We anticipate Lincoln will be completed in June.” The new play area is supposed to have a marine theme, as chosen in community meetings six years ago.