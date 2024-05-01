UPDATE: Car-on-side crash at 35th/Thistle

6:17 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a rescue response to 35th/Thistle after a report of a flipped-car crash. Updates to come.

(Added: WSB photo)

6:20 PM: Firefighters say it’s a “small SUV on its side” with one person inside.

6:23 PM: The person in the vehicle is unhurt, firefighters say, and she’s out safely. They’re reducing the response. Our crew says it’s on the northbound side just north of Thistle.

6:56 PM: We just checked back after leaving the other breaking-news scene – as of a few minutes ago, 35th was still blocked at this scene.