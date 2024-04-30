WEDNESDAY: Group run and Float Dodger 5K/Loop the ‘Lupe info night with West Seattle Runner and Lake Washington Physical Therapy

Tomorrow night, you can join West Seattle Runner and Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (both WSB sponsors) for a group run and spotlight on two upcoming running (etc.) events they’re both involved with (and hoping you will be too). From LWPT proprietor Mark Bouma:

Our team at Lake Washington Physical Therapy would like to highlight key events in the West Seattle community that we are supporting over the next few months!

Together with West Seattle Runner, we are once again a supporting sponsor of Float Dodger 5k and Loop The Lupe! To highlight these two community events, join us at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) ahead of their Wednesday night group run on May 1 at 6:15 pm. We will lead the group through a proper race warm-up; there will be race registration discounts, and raffles available for a free Runeasi Running Evaluation at LWPT and WS Runner swag. Stop by West Seattle Runner on May 1st to learn more about these events and mingle with other runners in the community! BONUS: Root Beer Floats will be served after the group run! Here is more info about each of these events:

·Float Dodger 5k: July 20

(WSB photo, 2023 Float Dodger 5K)

Scheduled for July 20, 2024, the annual Float Dodger 5k (presented by WSR) is a highlight of the West Seattle summer calendar, coinciding with the West Seattle Grand Parade. The run starts and ends at Hiawatha Playfield. Waiting at the finish line will be your very own Root Beer Float to enjoy why you grab a seat to watch the West Seattle Grand Parade! LWPT has supported this event for the past three years and all funds raised go directly to the West Seattle Food Bank. For more details and to register, visit Float Dodger 5k.

·Loop the Lupe: June 8

Loop the Lupe is set for June 8, 2024. This obstacle course and fun run, held at Walt Hundley Playfield, features activities for everyone. The variety of events include the Elite Wave Obstacle Course, Family Obstacle Course, 5k Fun Run, Senior Saunter, and Youth Dash. The LWPT team will be at the event to provide a warm-up for racers and to cheer on participants as they near the finish line. LWPT has supported this event for the last 4 years and all funds support the social outreach programs of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. Learn more and sign up at Loop the Lupe.

One more note:

Junction FC Official Physical Therapy Provider

West Seattle has our very own USL2 soccer team — Junction FC! When you are at the matches, you’ll see LWPT on the sidelines helping the athletes perform at their best. We have put together a comprehensive injury prevention and performance program that will take Junction FC from preseason through the playoffs. Our team will be utilizing GPS player movement data during training and throughout matches to ensure that the players are performing at their peak. There are many top local college players on the roster who will be playing home matches at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex starting May 19! You can find more information, purchase tickets, and view their season schedule at Junction FC.

Stay tuned for additional partnerships and events coming up later in the Summer and Fall! For more information about our clinic and to book an appointment online, click here. We are located at: 1309 Harbor Ave SW, Suite A, 206-906-9207.