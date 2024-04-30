ART: Contribute to Chief Sealth International High School students’ creativity

It’s a fusion of art, chemistry, and community support! Chief Sealth International High School teacher Carolyn Autenrieth explains:

I teach Ceramics at Chief Sealth International High School, and we are gearing up for our RAKU clay event again in June! As with many of our HS Art programs, funds are usually tight, and to do this event with the wonderful folks of Seattle Pottery Supply, we have to raise an additional amount to cover expenses and clay: $750

This is our 4th time providing a wonderful experience for our students to witness art and chemistry come together in real time! We are lucky to have Eric from Seattle Pottery, who does a great job with the equipment, also engaging the students actively in the process.

Please consider donating through this link to support our event. Thank you so much.