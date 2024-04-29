READER REPORT: Suspected drunk driver crashes into Upper Morgan house

If you’ve traveled the SW Morgan hill east of Fauntleroy in the past few days, you might have noticed that plywood. Sabrina and Jenny sent the photos with word of what happened:

An unknown driver in an SUV crashed into (our) residence, 1:30 a.m. Thursday, SW corner of SW Morgan Street and 39th Avenue SW. It was late in the evening and the hill was wet with rain.

Police response was immediate. A patrol car was driving westbound on SW Morgan Street just after it happened and we did not have time to call 911. The driver fled but was apprehended, bleeding with a head wound, tended by fire fighters and taken away in a patrol car. Had our home not been reinforced with an above-ground concrete foundation on that corner, we would have awoken to the vehicle inside our building, built in 1915.

We sustained no interior damage but have been advised by the worker who temporarily weather-proofed the corner that our home has been structurally damaged. The corner beam is splintered and askew. We are awaiting assessment from our insurance company. We thank the officers and fire fighters on the scene and ask all drivers to consider their speed while driving. The accidents of late seem to be unreasonably violent for neighborhood streets with a 25 mph speed limit.