Camp Branching Out, Social-Emotional Learning summer camp in West Seattle: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we welcome our newest sponsor – here’s their message for you:

Equip Your Child for Life’s Adventures: Social-Emotional Learning at Camp Branching Out, Led by Madyline Ekins, M.Ed., BCBA!

Does your child struggle with managing emotions, making friends, or bouncing back from challenges? Camp Branching Out, our Social-Emotional Learning Camp led by Madyline Ekins, M.Ed., BCBA, provides a fun and engaging environment to develop essential life skills!

Madyline Ekins is a passionate expert in social-emotional learning. She holds a Master’s degree in Education with an emphasis in Behavior Analysis, giving her a deep understanding of how children learn and grow. For four years, Madyline honed her skills working within Seattle Public Schools, and for the past three years, she has been empowering children through social-emotional camps and after-school classes.

While primarily geared toward children aged 4-10, we understand that development varies! We may have some flexibility in this age range based on the applicant pool to ensure a positive and nurturing environment for all campers. Our primary goal is to foster an environment where this year’s campers will grow and excel in their social and emotional intelligence.

Your Child, Our Focus!

This year’s curriculum at Camp Branching Out will be crafted specifically for our campers! Once we receive applications, Madyline will carefully review the information provided by parents to identify common areas of need and focus. This ensures the camp activities directly address the most relevant social-emotional skills for this year’s unique group of campers.

Imagine your child:

Feeling calm and confident: Madyline will utilize the Zones of Regulation framework to help campers identify their emotions and develop healthy coping mechanisms.

Building strong friendships: Through engaging activities and the Superflex curriculum, campers will learn communication, collaboration, and empathy, fostering lasting friendships.

Thriving in the face of obstacles: Madyline’s camp fosters resilience with activities designed to build problem-solving skills and a growth mindset.

Don’t let summer be wasted! Give your child the gift of social-emotional intelligence with Madyline Ekins‘ expertise. Enroll them today in our limited-space Social-Emotional Learning Camp at Camp Branching Out!

Spaces are filling up fast! Contact us to learn more.

We thank Madyline Ekins, M.Ed., BCBA, and Camp Branching Out for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here; email patrick@wsbsales.com for info on joining the team!