RAMP REPAIR: If you were wondering about the pothole on bridge ramp to 99 …

A few people have mentioned a new pothole in the ramp from the eastbound West Seattle Bridge to northbound Highway 99 – same ramp closed for a week by a through-and-through hole one year ago. We don’t have an image, but last night, we heard police dispatched to check it out, after a 911 call that it was “big as a tire” and showing rebar. The officer subsequently told dispatch that rebar was visible but it wasn’t a through-and-through hole. As we learned during last year’s situation, the ramp is a WSDOT (state) structure, so we asked spokesperson James Poling about it today. He says city and state crews have collaborated to address it:

SDOT was able to get our maintenance crews a picture overnight of this location. It was a small pothole at a location we have been monitoring. Unlike the significant closure in 2023, which was a hole through the bridge, this was a pothole above the rebar with a much smaller footprint (a few inches). SDOT crews patched it overnight, and our crews briefly closed the bridge this morning (15 minutes) to further inspect the location, including the newly patched section of the bridge.

The ramp was built in 1959 (same year as completion of the now-demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct to which it connected).