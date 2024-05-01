WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another gunfire investigation

After 911 calls reporting what sounded like gunfire in the Westcrest Park area, police have just confirmed it – with an officer telling dispatch they’ve found “some casings” near the park’s southern entrance. For those not familiar with the area, this is about a mile east of the earlier gunfire scene; no way to know yet whether it’s related. Officers also have told dispatch that a witness reported seeing a white 4-door Honda Accord pull into the park entrance, with one person getting out, firing a gun into the park, then getting back in the car.