Speaking of camps – West Seattle High School volleyball team to lead two for middle-schoolers

April 30, 2024 1:12 pm
(November 2023 WSB ohoto)

While we’re talking about camps: Following up a season with the first trip to the state tournament in more than 40 years, the West Seattle High School team is raising money by leading two camps in June – here’s the announcement:

The West Seattle High School volleyball team is hosting 2 volleyball camps in June for middle-school-age players. Proceeds support West Seattle High School volleyball.

Camp #1: Girls Volleyball Camp
June 4-6 from 4:15 PM – 6:45 PM each day
Grades 5 through 8
Registration includes West Seattle Volleyball T-shirt
Location – West Seattle High School

Camp #2: Boys Volleyball Camp
June 11-13 from 4:15 PM – 6:45 PM each day
Grades 5 through 8
Registration includes West Seattle Volleyball T-shirt
Location – West Seattle High School

Any questions can be directed to westseattlevolleyballteam@gmail.com

Here’s the flyer with QR codes for signing up.

