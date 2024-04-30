Speaking of camps – West Seattle High School volleyball team to lead two for middle-schoolers

While we’re talking about camps: Following up a season with the first trip to the state tournament in more than 40 years, the West Seattle High School team is raising money by leading two camps in June – here’s the announcement:
The West Seattle High School volleyball team is hosting 2 volleyball camps in June for middle-school-age players. Proceeds support West Seattle High School volleyball.
Camp #1: Girls Volleyball Camp
June 4-6 from 4:15 PM – 6:45 PM each day
Grades 5 through 8
Registration includes West Seattle Volleyball T-shirt
Location – West Seattle High School
Camp #2: Boys Volleyball Camp
June 11-13 from 4:15 PM – 6:45 PM each day
Grades 5 through 8
Registration includes West Seattle Volleyball T-shirt
Location – West Seattle High School
Any questions can be directed to westseattlevolleyballteam@gmail.com
Here’s the flyer with QR codes for signing up.
