CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Police release video of West Seattle carjacking, pursuit that led to arrests in Burien. Here’s where the case stands

Back on April 12, we reported on an armed carjacking in an alley near 35th/Roxbury that led to a pursuit and search ending with the arrest of two teenage boys in Burien. Today, Seattle Police released this video from that night two and a half weeks ago:

Days later, as we reported at the time, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed felony charges against the 15- and 17-year-old suspects. We just checked the case files; both remain in secure detention – the 15-year-old suspect has another hearing tomorrow, while the 17-year-old is due back in court one week from today.