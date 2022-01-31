CORONAVIRUS: State offering free test kits again

Ten days after the state launched a website for ordering free COVID-19 rapid-test kits – and quickly ran out – they’re back in stock. Go to sayyescovidhometest.org to order up to 5 free tests. The state’s announcement says, “Recipients will get those tests delivered at no cost, but only while supplies last. When more supplies become available, the state will open the portal again.” They served 340,000 households the first time around and have enough more for about 120,000 this time around, so if you’re interested, hurry.