WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Lincoln Park tree trouble

Thanks to Tom Trulin for the photo – another big tree down in Lincoln Park. Rain and wind kicked up for a while overnight. The weather’s not expected to get too dramatic for the rest of today or even tomorrow – still no alerts/advisories for our area. The National Weather Service‘s “forecawt discussion” should be updated again in a few hours, but in the meantime, it’s not projecting the temperature drop to start before Sunday, and the prospect of serious snow remains iffy.

P.S. If you encounter fallen trees or any other Seattle Parks maintenance problem, the after-hours number is 206-684-7250.