WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Friday morning traffic/transit/weather

December 31, 2021 6:16 am
6:16 AM: Good morning. It’s New Year’s Eve and the sixth day with snow on the ground. Links:

ROAD/TRANSIT INFO
-City map of plowed/treated/closed roads, here
-City map of traffic cams, here
-Our page with West Seattle-relevant cams, here
-County map of traffic cams (choose “south” tab for White Center), here
Metro continues Emergency Snow Network reduced service
No Water Taxi service today (and tomorrow); 773/775 shuttles also not running

WEATHER
-Just below freezing again this morning. The forecast says “isolated snow showers” are possible this morning, clearing later.

Tips/pics to westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302 – thank you!

