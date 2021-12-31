WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Friday morning traffic/transit/weather

6:16 AM: Good morning. It’s New Year’s Eve and the sixth day with snow on the ground. Links:

ROAD/TRANSIT INFO

-City map of plowed/treated/closed roads, here

-City map of traffic cams, here

-Our page with West Seattle-relevant cams, here

-County map of traffic cams (choose “south” tab for White Center), here

–Metro continues Emergency Snow Network reduced service

–No Water Taxi service today (and tomorrow); 773/775 shuttles also not running

WEATHER

-Just below freezing again this morning. The forecast says “isolated snow showers” are possible this morning, clearing later.

Tips/pics to westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302 – thank you!