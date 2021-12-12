WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Last day for Trees By The Sea

When we reported three weeks ago on opening day for Trees By The Sea (2530 Alki SW), they expected to be open through next weekend – but things have gone so well, they sent word they’re ending the season early:

Today is our last day. We had a fantastic season and are close to selling out. We will be there all today and then we are done. We are so thankful to the West Seattle community for coming down and supporting us all of these years and thank everyone for our best season yet! See you all next year! -Daniel, Tiffany, and Torsten

Trees By The Sea

Shipwreck Apiaries

Scheduled closing time is 8 pm, while the trees last! Other local tree sellers are listed in our West Seattle Holiday Guide.