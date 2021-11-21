WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Christmas-tree season begins

That was the scene this morning at Trees By The Sea (2530 Alki Avenue SW), which – as noted in our daily what’s-happening list – opened today. Every year we feature Christmas-tree sellers in our Holiday Guide (which launches tonight), and they’re the first freestanding lot to open this year. Tony’s Market (35th/Barton) is setting up for its tree-selling, and Holy Rosary School‘s annual fundraiser lot opens Friday (north of the school, 41st/Dakota). We noticed West Seattle Nursery (California/Brandon) has trees already, too, and local hardware stores should have them soon if they don’t yet.

