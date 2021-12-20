WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Weekend robberies

The information is from police reports we requested today, both from armed robberies on Saturday:

WESTWOOD VILLAGE ROBBERY: Police were called to the center at 11:22 am Saturday after people called 911 about one man pointing a gun at another. The victim told officers he went there for a transaction he had arranged via OfferUp, to sell “a pair of Jordan 1 low-top tennis shoes, size 10.5, for $300,” according to the police report. Two people showed up and looked at the shoes, still in the victim’s car, which the report notes also held “a pair of Jordan 1 high-top sneakers which (the victim) was not selling but valued at approximately $1,500.” The report continues, “The subjects displayed a roll of US dollar bills with a $100 displayed on the outside.” The victim said the money looked fake. Then one person shoved and hit him; the victim fought back, and a bystander jumped in to help. But while they were subduing that person, the other one “collected the pair of high-top sneakers and one of the low-top shoes and ran out of sight” – returning with a “black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine visible,” telling the victim he’d kill him if he didn’t let go of the other person. So he did, and that person “fled to the front passenger seat of a waiting 2006-2012 light blue Nissan Altima.” One person got some photos of the armed robber and the vehicle; those have been provided to police.

GAS-STATION ROBBERY: This holdup happened at 9:45 pm Saturday night at the gas station at 5445 Delridge Way SW. Police were told a man came into the store, walked to the counter, pointed “a black .45 handgun” at the clerk, and said, “Give me the money.” The clerk complied and was told to drop to the ground behind the counter; the robber then fled on foot, southbound on Delridge.