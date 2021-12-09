WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mace-attack suspect charged; theft victim hit again

Two items in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

MACE-ATTACK SUSPECT CHARGED: On Monday, we published Chris‘s report of confronting a car prowler who sprayed him with bear mace. A suspect was arrested Monday and charged today – a repeat offender we’ve covered multiple times. 28-year-old Casey Carlstedt is charged with attempted second-degree robbery. The charging documents allege that Carlstedt “has a record of not following court orders and committed this offense while … another felony [was pending] in King County Superior Court,” so the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office asked a judge to set his bail at $50,000, and the request was granted. The documents also note:

The Defendant has an open Possession of Stolen Vehicle in King County Superior Court from October 8, 2021. The Defendant has the following criminal convictions: Violation of Anti- Harassment Order (2020), Harassment (2020), Violation of a No Contact Order (2020, 2016), Theft in the Second Degree (2016), Harassment (2017), Theft in the Third Degree (2017, 2017, 2016, 2016, 2015), Criminal Trespass in the First Degree (2017), Reckless Driving (2017), Malicious Mischief in the Third Degree (2015), Reckless Endangerment (2012), and Negligent Driving in the First Degree (2012).

We last reported on Carlstedt in the 2020 harassment cases, in which he violated an order to stay away from a certain house southwest of The Junction. Our 2020 report noted that we had “reported on him multiple times in 2017, including a prosecutor’s observation that he appeared to be ‘spiraling out of control’.” Those 2017 reports included this case, a bike theft in North Delridge, after which WSB readers helped the victim recover his bicycle and then led police to Carlstedt. This time, the court documents say, mace-attack victim Chris got tips from social media including photos that helped police identify the suspect because they’d arrested him before. They found him near the Junction Rite-Aid on Tuesday. The “open” stolen-vehicle case, by the way, involved police arresting Carlstedt October 8th after finding him sleeping in a Honda Civic three blocks away from the Junction building where it had been stolen. He was released from jail the next day; a charge of stolen-vehicle possession was filed four days after that. Before that, he had been out of jail since April, when last year’s harassment case ended with a plea bargain and a sentence that amounted to the nearly 200 days he’d already been in custody. Those documents also noted that he was expected to go into chemical-dependency treatment right after getting out.

THEFT VICTIM HIT AGAIN: One more Crime Watch note tonight – Margarita, whose food cart was stolen earlier this year, has been hit again:

Unfortunately my truck got broken into. Cracked my passenger window and stole a few hundred dollars worth of items out of the truck. I called the police. 46th and Lander. Do I have bad luck or what?! Please let our West Seattle neighbors know that the thieves are on the prowl!!!

We’re waiting to hear back from her about whether the stolen items are anything distinctive that people can watch for.