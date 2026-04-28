Listen, ask, sing, dance, run, watch … here’s your West Seattle Tuesday list

Thanks to Sara Zailskas Walsh for sending the Monday photo! On with our Tuesday – here are event notes/reminders/listings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE AT CHURCH OF NAZARENE … open today, now through noon, drop in with your little one(s). (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

DRAG STORY TIME AT KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: Special event during today’s regular weekly gathering, 10 am through 11:30 am at The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10300 28th SW), just drop in!

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

GROUNDED CONVERSATIONS: 10:45 am-noon every other Tuesday, free drop-in coaching at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course, today’s guest speaker: Chris Porter on beekeeping. (4470 35th SW)

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome to play! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

OFFICE HOURS WITH DEPARTMENT OF NEIGHBORHOODS: 2-5 pm, drop in if you have questions or concerns for this city department – they’re hanging out at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) today.

CITY COUNCIL: At City Hall, at 2 pm, the council holds its main weekly meeting. Today’s agenda explains how to comment and/or watch.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Free assistance for students, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Four home varsity games on the Metro League schedule for today/tonight, all at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – in softball, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Ingraham at 3 pm, West Seattle HS vs. Ingraham at 4 pm, Chief Sealth vs. Seattle Christian at 5 pm; in baseball, Chief Sealth vs. Seattle Christian at 4 pm,

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

INTERFAITH FREEDOM VIGIL: Weekly, 5:30-6:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza candlelight vigil open to all. (61st SW and Alki SW)

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you aren’t a Boeing employee – email to RSVP.

OPEN MIC AT TIM’S: 6:30 pm signup, 7 pm start time, free open mic hosted by Levi Said at Tim’s (16th SW and SW 98th) in White Center.

PAST, PRESENT, ELSEWHERE: Album-listening sessions at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), every Tuesday night, 7-9 pm.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places you can play trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free, hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!