CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Repeat offender charged after order-violation arrest in West Seattle neighborhood

Last Sunday, we reported briefly on an incident that brought a sizable police response to a neighborhood southwest of The Junction, described at the time as a court-order violation. We recognized the name of the suspect arrested that day, Casey Carlstedt. We reported on him multiple times in 2017, including a prosecutor’s observation that he appeared to be “spiraling out of control.” The cases we mentioned that year included a reckless-driving arrest and a bicycle theft in which WSB readers helped find the bike and the thief. In the new case, court documents say Carlstedt, now 27, was arrested a short time after he was served with a court order to stay away from a certain house and the people who live there. After officers presented him with the order – finding him near the house – he left the area, but police soon got a call alleging he had threatened to kill a random passerby. When they found Carlstedt, he was back within 150 feet of the house he was ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet away from. Court documents say this is the sixth anti-harassment order filed against him in six years. He is charged with felony harassment and violation of a court order, and remains in jail, bail set at $25,000.