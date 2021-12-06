WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Maced by car prowler; another vehicle. break-in; two West Marginal business burglaries

Four incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch – first, two reader reports:

MACED BY CAR PROWLER: From Chris:

On Tuesday around 3 pm, I was moving out of an apartment located at 6317 42nd Avenue SW. I was there about 30 minutes and decided to take the last of my recycling out when I noticed someone rummaging through my car. I was parked off the alleyway in a designated spot. Upon seeing that the man had a bag of my belongings I confronted him immediately and aggressively. Before I knew it I was being sprayed with bear mace and experienced two days of pretty significant pain. While it felt great to reclaim my items (about $1200 worth) and tackle the individual (prior to him getting away) in retrospect it was definitely not worth the potential risk. I am very happy and fortunate that the encounter did not lead to more significant injuries. I am sharing with the hope that my experience might help someone out there. Lastly, thank you to the person driving by that called 911, the neighbor that provided me with water to wash my face off, SPD, and the fire department for keeping me calm. I felt especially bad for the man that called 911 as it was confusing and tough to decipher what was going on.

Chris describes the attaker as a white man in his early 20s, short light brown hair, blue eyes, blond beard stubble, slight build, gray zip-up hoodie and well-worn baggy light-blue jeans.

ANOTHER CAR PROWL: Christy e-mailed this afternoon to report: “I wanted to let folks know there is a car prowler down on Beach Drive. I live (in the 3800 block of) Beach Dr SW and my boyfriend’s window was broken last night. There were pry marks on his door. Thankfully they didn’t finish the job and steal anything. I have lived here 4 years and never had any issues. I did not see any other vehicle damaged, so hopefully they got scared off.”

The next two reports are from over the weekend, both burglaries reported at shipping-business yards on West Marginal – our summaries are from the police-report narratives:

5600 BLOCK OF WEST MARGINAL: Just after 11 pm Saturday, police got a call from a security guard reporting that two men were seen heading toward a shipping business’s fence, possibly associated with a vehicle seen nearby. After officers arrived, they were told that the two had cut through barbed wire/chain-link fencing and broken in. The guard told police he saw them headed for a maintenance building that had recently been burglarized. More officers arrived and searched the yard. They found and arrested one suspect, a 54-year-old man who is still in jail today; the jail roster shows this is his fourth booking this year. Police think the burglars’ intent was to steal “large spools of copper wire.”

7200 BLOCK WEST MARGINAL: At 6 am Saturday, officers were dispatched for a burglary report, also involving forced entry to a shipping business’s yard via its fence. The employee who called them had security video of one intruder, and reported finding damage to the fence and to shipping containers, which had their locks cut off. Nothing seemed to be missing, but the burglar apparently left his backpack behind – the employee found it and turned it over to police. It was described as “filled with various tools and glass/plastic pipes.” (No indication in the report if the intruder resembled the person who was arrested in the other case hours later.)