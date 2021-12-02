VIDEO: Meet the newly renamed Dub Sea Fish Sticks, White Center’s summer collegiate-baseball team

We’re just back from the Edgewater Hotel on the downtown waterfront, where the owner of the former Highline Bears summer collegiate baseball team (a WSB sponsor) chose a maritime setting for the ceremonial reveal of the team’s new name: Dub Sea Fish Sticks. Back in October, we reported that the team had narrowed a field of 200+ suggestions down to two finalists. 5,400+ votes later, Dub Sea Fish Sticks emerged victorious (not surprising, given the reaction to the other finalist, Dub Sea Seal Slingers). Here’s our video of the announcement event hosted by team owner Justin Moser:

The slicker-clad fisherman is just a temporary mascot, Moser says – there’ll be a naming contest soon for the permanent mascot, too.

But the new nickname for the team’s home field, Mel Olson Stadium at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, will, well, stick.

And Moser promised fish sticks will be offered at the concession stand.

The team usually plays home and away games June, July, and early August, but missed the past two summers because of the pandemic. Opening day for next summer is set for June 4th. If you want to be notified when tickets go on sale, join the list at the team’s new website, GoFishSticks.com.

SIDE NOTE: This isn’t just about sports – the team says it’s helped local groups and nonprofits raise $10,000 over the past five years, and the players are required to do volunteer work every week during the season.