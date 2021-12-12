TUESDAY: Hear from soon-to-take-office City Councilmember, Port Commissioner

You’re invited to hear on Tuesday (December 14th) from two of the people who will soon take office after winning November elections. The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce is hosting an online “meet and greet” with City Councilmember-elect Sara Nelson (left) and Port Commissioner-elect Hamdi Mohamed (right), noon-1 pm Tuesday, and it’s open to all, free. Nelson was elected to citywide Position 9, succeeding Lorena González, who opted to run for mayor instead; Mohamed was elected to Position 3, unseating incumbent Stephanie Bowman. They are both just a few weeks from taking office. If you’re interested in watching/participating in Tuesday’s event, the registration link is on the Chamber’s website.